Soccer-My dream has died, says Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 30 Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 80 West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 51 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,000 - - - Saturday, September 29 Manchester United 2 Nani 51, Shinji Kagawa 53 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Jan Vertonghen 2, Gareth Bale 32, Clint Dempsey 52 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 75,566 - - - Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 51 Wigan Athletic 0 Red Card: Jordi Gomez 48 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,742 - - - Reading 2 Jimmy Kebe 58, Noel Hunt 62 Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 59,83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,097 - - - Everton 3 Leon Osman 25, Nikica Jelavic 32,37 Southampton 1 Gaston Ramirez 8 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 37,922 - - - Fulham 1 Mladen Petric 10pen Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 43, Edin Dzeko 87 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,698 - - - Norwich City 2 Steve Morison 61, Grant Holt 87 Liverpool 5 Luis Suarez 2,38,57, Nuri Sahin 47, Steven Gerrard 68 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,831 - - - Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 12,36 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,330 - - - Arsenal 1 Gervinho 42 Chelsea 2 Fernando Torres 20, Juan Mata 53 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,101 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 1 Queens Park Rangers v West Ham United (1900)
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.