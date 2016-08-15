Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 15
Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 47pen, Diego Costa 89
West Ham United 1 James Collins 77
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,521
- - -
Sunday, August 14
Arsenal 3 Theo Walcott 31, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 64, Calum Chambers 75
Missed penalty: Theo Walcott 30
Liverpool 4 Philippe Coutinho 45+1,56, Adam Lallana 49, Sadio Mane 63
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 60,033
- - -
Bournemouth 1 Adam Smith 69
Manchester United 3 Juan Mata 40, Wayne Rooney 59, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 64
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,355
- - -
Saturday, August 13
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 4pen, Paddy McNair 87og
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 71
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,362
- - -
Southampton 1 Nathan Redmond 57
Watford 1 Etienne Capoue 9
Red Card: Ben Watson 76
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,488
- - -
Burnley 0
Swansea City 1 Leroy Fer 82
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,126
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 74
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,490
- - -
Everton 1 Ross Barkley 5
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Erik Lamela 59
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,494
- - -
Middlesbrough 1 Alvaro Negredo 11
Stoke City 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 67
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,110
- - -
Hull City 2 Adama Diomande 45+1, Robert Snodgrass 57
Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 47pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,037
- - -