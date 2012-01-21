Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Jan 21 English Premier League summaries on Saturday. Bolton Wanderers 3 Mark Davies 4, Nigel Reo-Coker 29, Gretar Steinsson 50 Liverpool 1 Craig Bellamy 37 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 26,854 - - - Stoke City 1 Cameron Jerome 86 Missed penalty: Jonathan Walters 72 West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 35, Graham Dorrans 90+1 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,865 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Michael Kightly 21, David Edwards 31 Red card: Karl Henry 74 Aston Villa 3 Darren Bent 11pen, Robbie Keane 51,85 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 27,084 - - - Fulham 5 Danny Murphy 52pen, Clint Dempsey 59,65,89, Bobby Zamora 68pen Newcastle United 2 Danny Guthrie 43, Hatem Ben Arfa 85 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,692 - - - Everton 1 Tim Cahill 24 Blackburn Rovers 1 David Goodwillie 72 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Sunderland 2 Stephane Sessegnon 14, Craig Gardner 85 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,904 - - - Queens Park Rangers 3 Heidar Helguson 33pen, Akos Buzsaky 45, Tommy Smith 81 Missed penalty: Heidar Helguson 73 Wigan Athletic 1 Hugo Rodallega 66 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 16,002 - - - Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,792 - - -
Playing on Sunday Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Manchester United (1600)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.