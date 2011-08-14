(Updates)
Aug 14 English Premier League summaries on
Sunday
West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 37
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 13, Steven Reid 81og
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,360
- - -
Stoke City 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,421
- - -
Played on Saturday
Newcastle United 0
Arsenal 0
Red card: Gervinho 76
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,894
- - -
Wigan Athletic 1 Ben Watson 21pen
Norwich City 1 Wesley Hoolahan 45
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Fulham 0
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,700
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 1 Mauro Formica 20
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Steven Fletcher 22, Stephen Ward 48
Missed penalty: Kevin Doyle 48
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 21,996
- - -
Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 12
Missed penalty: Luis Suarez 7
Sunderland 1 Sebastian Larsson 57
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,018
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 0
Red card: Clint Hill 90+4
Bolton Wanderers 4 Gary Cahill 45+2, Danny Gabbidon
68og, Ivan Klasnic 70, Fabrice Muamba 79
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,195
- - -
Playing on Monday
Manchester City v Swansea City (1900)
Postponed
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton