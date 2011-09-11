Soccer-Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Feb 7 Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
Sept 11 English Premier League summaries on Sunday. Fulham 1 Bobby Zamora 38 Blackburn Rovers 1 Ruben Rochina 32 Halftime: 1-1 - - - Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Peter Odemwingie 3 Missed penalty: Peter Odemwingie 76 Halftime: 0-1 - - -
Played on Saturday Bolton Wanderers 0 Manchester United 5 Javier Hernandez 5,58, Wayne Rooney 20,25,68 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,944 - - - Arsenal 1 Andrei Arshavin 40 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Sunderland 1 Ji Dong-Won 90+1 Chelsea 2 John Terry 18, Daniel Sturridge 51 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,699 - - - Everton 2 Leon Osman 19, Leighton Baines 69pen Aston Villa 2 Stilian Petrov 63, Gabriel Agbonlahor 83 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,736 - - - Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 13,63,69 Missed penalty: Carlos Tevez 19 Wigan Athletic 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 67, Jermain Defoe 80 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,274 - - - Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 21pen Liverpool 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - -
Playing on Monday Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1900) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 6 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is refusing to rest on his laurels after becoming the oldest player to net 15 goals in a Premier League season when he scored in Sunday's 3-0 win at Leicester City.
Feb 6 Striker Sergio Aguero says he is eager to win back his place in Manchester City's starting line-up and it will be up to the Premier League club to decide whether to keep him once the season ends.