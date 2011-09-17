Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Sept 17 English Premier League summaries on Saturday. Everton 3 Phil Jagielka 33, Apostolos Vellios 84, Royston Drenthe 90+8 Wigan Athletic 1 Franco Di Santo 31 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,576 - - - Bolton Wanderers 1 Martin Petrov 64pen Red card: Ivan Klasnic 45+2 Norwich City 2 Anthony Pilkington 37, Bradley Johnson 42 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 21,223 - - - Aston Villa 1 Gabriel Agbonlahor 13 Newcastle United 1 Leon Best 57 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,248 - - - Swansea City 3 Scott Sinclair 14pen, Leroy Lita 24, Nathan Dyer 49 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,341 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Queens Park Rangers 3 Joey Barton 8, Alejandro Faurlin 10, DJ Campbell 87 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 24,189 - - - Blackburn Rovers 4 Aiyegbeni Yakubu 25,59, Alexandre Song 50og, Laurent Koscielny 69og Arsenal 3 Gervinho 10, Mikel Arteta 34, Marouane Chamakh 85 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 22,637
Playing on Sunday Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1230) Fulham v Manchester City (1400) Sunderland v Stoke City (1400) Manchester United v Chelsea (1500) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.