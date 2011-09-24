Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Sept 24 English Premier League summaries on Saturday Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 52 Manchester United 1 Nani 27 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,582 - - - Newcastle United 3 Demba Ba 27,30,54 Blackburn Rovers 1 David Hoilett 37 Red Card: Martin Olsson 69 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 46,236 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Mohamed Diame 50 Red Card: Steve Gohouri 62 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Rafael van der Vaart 3, Gareth Bale 23 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 17,000 - - - Liverpool 2 Roger Johnson 11og, Luis Suarez 38 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 49 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,922 - - - Chelsea 4 Fernando Torres 29, Ramires 36,76, Didier Drogba 90+4 Red Card: Fernando Torres 39 Swansea City 1 Ashley Williams 86 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,800 - - - Arsenal 3 Robin van Persie 46,71, Alexandre Song 89 Bolton Wanderers 0 Red Card: David Wheater 55 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,727 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,835 - - - Manchester City 2 Mario Balotelli 68, James Milner 89 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,293 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports, Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.