Sept 25 English Premier League summaries on
Sunday
Queens Park Rangers 1 Richard Dunne 90+3og
Red card: Armand Traore 90
Aston Villa 1 Barry Bannan 58pen
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Played on Saturday
Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 52
Manchester United 1 Nani 27
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,582
- - -
Newcastle United 3 Demba Ba 27,30,54
Blackburn Rovers 1 David Hoilett 37
Red Card: Martin Olsson 69
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 46,236
- - -
Wigan Athletic 1 Mohamed Diame 50
Red Card: Steve Gohouri 62
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Rafael van der Vaart 3, Gareth Bale 23
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
Liverpool 2 Roger Johnson 11og, Luis Suarez 38
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 49
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,922
- - -
Chelsea 4 Fernando Torres 29, Ramires 36,76, Didier Drogba 90+4
Red Card: Fernando Torres 39
Swansea City 1 Ashley Williams 86
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,800
- - -
Arsenal 3 Robin van Persie 46,71, Alexandre Song 89
Bolton Wanderers 0
Red Card: David Wheater 55
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,727
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,835
- - -
Manchester City 2 Mario Balotelli 68, James Milner 89
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,293
