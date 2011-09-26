(Fixes formatting)

Sept 26 English Premier League summaries on Monday Norwich City 2 Leon Barnett 31, Steve Morison 48 Sunderland 1 Kieran Richardson 86 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,107 - - -

Played on Sunday Queens Park Rangers 1 Richard Dunne 90+3og Red card: Armand Traore 90 Aston Villa 1 Barry Bannan 58pen Halftime: 0-0 - - -

Played on Saturday Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 52 Manchester United 1 Nani 27 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,582 - - - Newcastle United 3 Demba Ba 27,30,54 Blackburn Rovers 1 David Hoilett 37 Red Card: Martin Olsson 69 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 46,236 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Mohamed Diame 50 Red Card: Steve Gohouri 62 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Rafael van der Vaart 3, Gareth Bale 23 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 17,000 - - - Liverpool 2 Roger Johnson 11og, Luis Suarez 38 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 49 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,922 - - - Chelsea 4 Fernando Torres 29, Ramires 36,76, Didier Drogba 90+4 Red Card: Fernando Torres 39 Swansea City 1 Ashley Williams 86 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,800 - - - Arsenal 3 Robin van Persie 46,71, Alexandre Song 89 Bolton Wanderers 0 Red Card: David Wheater 55 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 59,727 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,835 - - - Manchester City 2 Mario Balotelli 68, James Milner 89 Everton 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,293