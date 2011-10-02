Oct 2 English Premier League summaries on
Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Rafael van der Vaart 40, Kyle Walker 73
Arsenal 1 Aaron Ramsey 51
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Fulham 6 Andy Johnson 2,38,59, Danny Murphy 20pen,
Clint Dempsey 65, Bobby Zamora 74
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 23,766
- - -
Swansea City 2 Scott Sinclair 9pen, Danny Graham 85
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,523
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 1 Dedryck Boyata 46
Chelsea 5 Daniel Sturridge 2,25, Frank Lampard 15,27,59
Halftime: 0-4; Attendance: 24,657
- - -
Played on Saturday
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 88
Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 17, Jonas Gutierrez 38
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,564
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 0
Manchester City 4 Adam Johnson 56, Mario Balotelli 59,
Samir Nasri 73, Stefan Savic 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,760
- - -
Manchester United 2 Anderson 68, Danny Welbeck 87
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Sunderland 2 Nicklas Bendtner 24, Ahmed
Al-Muhamadi 26
West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 4, Shane Long 5
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 34,815
- - -
Aston Villa 2 Gabriel Agbonlahor 36, Darren Bent 62
Wigan Athletic 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,744
- - -
Everton 0
Red card: Jack Rodwell 23
Liverpool 2 Andy Carroll 71, Luis Suarez 82
Missed penalty: Dirk Kuyt 44
Halftime: 0-0
- - -