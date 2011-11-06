Nov 6 English Premier League summaries
on Sunday.
Fulham 1 Younes Kaboul 57og
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Gareth Bale 10, Aaron Lennon 45+1,
Jermain Defoe 90+5
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,698
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 5 Kevin Davies 3, Chris Eagles 23,73,
Ivan Klasnic 61,82
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,028
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 Jamie O'Hara 31, David Edwards 55,
Stephen Ward 66
Wigan Athletic 1 Ben Watson 42
Missed penalty: Ben Watson 42
Halftime: 1-1
Played on Saturday
Queens Park Rangers 2 Jay Bothroyd 28, Heidar Helguson 69
Manchester City 3 Edin Dzeko 43, David Silva 52, Yaya
Toure 74
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,076
- - -
Blackburn Rovers 0
Chelsea 1 Frank Lampard 51
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,985
- - -
Manchester United 1 Wes Brown 45+1og
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,570
- - -
Arsenal 3 Robin van Persie 22, Thomas Vermaelen
39, Mikel Arteta 74
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,091
- - -
Aston Villa 3 Darren Bent 30,62, Gabriel Agbonlahor 48
Norwich City 2 Anthony Pilkington 25, Steve Morison 77
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,290
- - -
Liverpool 0
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,013
- - -
Newcastle United 2 Johnny Heitinga 12og, Ryan Taylor 29
Everton 1 Jack Rodwell 45+2
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 50,671
- - -
