UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ibrahimovic fires Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
Jan 4 English Premier League summaries on Wednesday. Everton 1 Tim Howard 63 Bolton Wanderers 2 David Ngog 67, Gary Cahill 78 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 29,561 - - - Newcastle United 3 Demba Ba 33, Yohan Cabaye 47, Phil Jones 90og Manchester United 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 52,299 - - -
Played on Tuesday Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 10, Yaya Toure 33, James Milner 75pen Red card: Gareth Barry 73 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jermain Defoe 63 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Hugo Rodallega 62 Sunderland 4 Craig Gardner 45+4, James McClean 55, Stephane Sessegnon 73, David Vaughan 80 Halftime: 0-1 - - -
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 19 Draw for FA Cup quarter-finals (Premier League unless stated)
Feb 19 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.