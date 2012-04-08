April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English
Premier League matches on Sunday
Arsenal 1 Mikel Arteta 87
Manchester City 0
Red Card: Mario Balotelli 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,096
- - -
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 15pen, Paul Scholes 68
Queens Park Rangers 0
Red Card: Shaun Derry 14
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,505
Played Saturday
Stoke City 2 Robert Huth 37, Peter Crouch 61
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Michael Kightly 26
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,005
- - -
Norwich City 2 Jonathan Howson 39, Grant Holt 77
Everton 2 Nikica Jelavic 22,61
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,000
- - -
Bolton Wanderers 0
Fulham 3 Clint Dempsey 30,45, Mahamadou Diarra 80
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 21,939
- - -
Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 82
Aston Villa 1 Chris Herd 10
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,321
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Martin Olsson 8og, Marc-Antoine Fortune
69, Liam Ridgewell 85
Blackburn Rovers 0
Red Card: Anthony Modeste 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,414
- - -
Chelsea 2 Branislav Ivanovic 62, Juan Mata 90+3
Wigan Athletic 1 Mohamed Diame 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,651
- - -
Sunderland 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,335
- - -
Friday, April 6
Swansea City 0
Newcastle United 2 Papiss Cisse 5,69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,874
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 9
Everton v Sunderland (1400)
Newcastle United v Bolton Wanderers (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1400)
Aston Villa v Stoke City (1630)
Fulham v Chelsea (1900)