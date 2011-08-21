(Updates)
Aug 21 English Premier League summaries on
Sunday
Bolton Wanderers 2 Ivan Klasnic 39, Kevin Davies 63
Manchester City 3 David Silva 26, Gareth Barry 37, Edin
Dzeko 47
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 24,273
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Kevin Doyle 42, Matt Jarvis 45+1
Fulham 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,657
- - -
Norwich City 1 Ritchie De Laet 37
Red card: Leon Barnett 63
Stoke City 1 Kenwyne Jones 90+4
Missed penalty: Jonathan Walters 65
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,272
- - -
Played on Saturday
Chelsea 2 Nicolas Anelka 53, Florent Malouda 83
West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 4
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,091
- - -
Swansea City 0
Wigan Athletic 0
Missed penalty: Ben Watson 74
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,028
- - -
Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 12, Emile Heskey 25,
Darren Bent 68
Blackburn Rovers 1 Morten Gamst Pedersen 52
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 32,319
- - -
Everton 0
Queens Park Rangers 1 Tommy Smith 31
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,000
- - -
Arsenal 0
Red card: Emmanuel Frimpong 70
Liverpool 2 Aaron Ramsey 78og, Luis Suarez 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,090
- - -
Sunderland 0
Red card: Phil Bardsley 89
Newcastle United 1 Ryan Taylor 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 47,751
- - -
Playing on Monday
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900)