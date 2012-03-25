UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
March 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the English Premier League on Sunday. West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 52 Newcastle United 3 Papiss Cisse 6,34, Hatem Ben Arfa 12 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 25,049 - - - Saturday, March 24 Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 59 Manchester City 1 Yaya Toure 76 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,535 - - - Bolton Wanderers 2 David Wheater 29,35 Blackburn Rovers 1 Steven N'Zonzi 56 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 26,901 - - - Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 47 Wigan Athletic 2 Shaun Maloney 30pen, Gary Caldwell 63 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,431 - - - Arsenal 3 Kieran Gibbs 16, Theo Walcott 25, Mikel Arteta 90+3 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,108 - - - Norwich City 2 Grant Holt 26,45+1pen Red Card: Grant Holt 86 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Matt Jarvis 25 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 26,752 - - - Sunderland 3 Nicklas Bendtner 41, James McClean 70, Stephane Sessegnon 76 Queens Park Rangers 1 Taye Taiwo 78 Red Card: Djibril Cisse 55 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 37,128 - - - Swansea City 0 Everton 2 Leighton Baines 59, Nikica Jelavic 76 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,509 - - - Chelsea 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,830 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 26 Manchester United v Fulham (1900)
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.