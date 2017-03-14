Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
March 14 Sunderland striker Fabio Borini has welcomed Jan Kirchhoff's return from injury with the Italian believing the midfielder can have a major say in the basement club's battle for Premier League survival.
Kirchhoff, who featured in an under-23 game against Manchester United last week, joined the Black Cats from Bayern Munich in January 2016 and the German played a crucial role in helping the side avoid the drop last season.
"We all hope that (he can have a similar impact as last season) because Jan is a big guy," Borini told the club website. (www.safc.com)
"That is the kind of player we have missed in midfield because he can do both transitions -- offensive and defensive -- in a very good manner."
With 11 league games to go, Sunderland, who are seven points adrift of safety, host 12th-placed Burnley on Saturday. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.