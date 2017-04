Jan 23 Sunderland 1 Bournemouth 1

Sunderland fought back to earn a crucial 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in a dour Premier League relegation battle on Saturday.

Benik Afobe gave Bournemouth the lead with his first goal for the club, heading home firmly after 13 minutes, and Patrick van Aanholt equalised just before halftime, firing home a fierce shot from a tight angle to score for the fourth game in a row.

Lewis Grabban missed a great chance to win it for Bournemouth but Sunderland remained second-bottom of the standings, six points behind their opponents. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ian Chadband)