* Sunderland held to a 0-0 home draw by Burnley

* Sebastian Larsson wasted best chance for Sunderland

* Hosts' Fabio Borini was denied a stoppage-time winner

* Sunderland are now seven points from the safety zone

* Sunderland at Watford next, Burnley host Tottenham (Adds detail, quotes)

SUNDERLAND 0 BURNLEY 0

March 18 Sunderland's hopes of avoiding relegation suffered another blow in a goalless stalemate with Burnley, who picked up only their third away point in the Premier League this season.

A poor game was short on chances for either side although Sunderland will rue missing the best two.

Without a goal in four games or a home league win since December, Sunderland are slowly losing touch at the bottom and were seven points adrift of 17th-placed Swansea City before they kicked off in the late game against Bournemouth.

Manager David Moyes admitted he had marked down the visit of woeful travellers Burnley as a "win" game.

"It was disappointing that we didn't take three points," he said. "Unfortunately the point we've got today isn't enough, but we have to use it as a positive.

"Today was one of the draws that I had down as a win, but we now have to turn one of the draws I had in mind into a win, so let's hope we can do that.

"We didn't lose, but we know it was a real chance to get three points on the board."

Sebastian Larsson should have put Sunderland ahead shortly after halftime when he blazed over with the Burnley goal gaping.

In stoppage time Fabio Borini was denied by a great save from Burnley keeper Tom Heaton.

Burnley, who kept only their second clean sheet of the season, held on for a point and remain in 12th spot.

"They had to try and win and threw caution to the wind. We got a bit nervy and were not quite as good as we were at Anfield last week," said manager Sean Dyche, whose side went down unluckily 2-1 against Liverpool last week.

"But that's the madness of it. We lost against Liverpool and got a point today." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris, Neville Dalton)