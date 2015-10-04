LONDON Oct 4 Dick Advocaat has stepped down as manager of Premier League Sunderland after less than seven months in the job, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 68-year-old Dutchman took over from Uruguayan Gus Poyet in March and although he saved them from relegation last season, they have failed to win in eight games this season and are one from bottom in the table.

"Sunderland AFC have announced that Dick Advocaat has left his position as head coach at the club," the statement said.

"The Dutchman informed the chairman of his decision to step down from his role and departs the Stadium of Light with immediate effect." (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin)