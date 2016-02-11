LONDON Feb 11 England International Adam Johnson has been sacked by Premier League Sunderland after he pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child, the club said on Thursday.

"In light of Adam Johnson's guilty pleas, the club has today terminated his contract with immediate effect," Sunderland said in a statement. "The club will make no further comment."

Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child, but denied two other charges, when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old winger, who has played 12 times for England, also admitted one count of grooming a girl under the age of 16, a court official said.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)