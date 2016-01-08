Jan 8 Southampton manager Ronald Koeman has warned his players that they will be made to sit "in the stands" if they attempt to force through transfers away from St Mary's in January.

Striker Sadio Mane, who lost his starting place for the defeat by Norwich City after showing up late for a team meeting, and holding midfielder Victor Wanyama have both been linked with moves to other clubs in the transfer window.

"If there is any player thinking if his behaviour is not good that makes it more easier for the player, then I'll put the player in the stands until the end of their contract," the Dutchman said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Crystal Palace.

"In my opinion that's not the way you have to do your job as a football player."

Wanyama, who was sent off for two bookable offences at Norwich, has 18 months left on his contract, while Mane signed a four-year deal when he joined Saints in 2014.

"They are still happy," the manager said. "It's too easy to mention after the mistake of Sadio, or the second yellow, that the players are showing that they like to move.

"They are important players and they like to be here." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)