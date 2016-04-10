Sunderland 0 Leicester City 2

April 10 Premier League leaders Leicester City moved even closer to the title by winning 2-0 at relegation-threatened Sunderland on Sunday.

England international Jamie Vardy put them ahead in the 66th minute and he added his second -- and 21st of the season -- in added time.

That left them 10 points head of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

With five games left, Claudio Ranieri's unfashionable side need a maximum of nine more points to become English champions for the first time.

Sunderland remain in the bottom three, four points behind Norwich City, who they play next Saturday. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)