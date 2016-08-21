Soccer-Klopp holding out for Mane return
LONDON, Jan 30 Liverpool are still hopeful winger Sadio Mane could play against Premier League leaders Chelsea on Tuesday despite a delay in his return from the African Nations Cup.
Aug 21 Middlesbrough beat Sunderland 2-1 away thanks to a first-half double from Uruguay striker Cristhian Stuani in the first Premier League meeting between the north-east rivals for almost eight years.
The visitors withstood sustained pressure after the interval when Sunderland hit back through Patrick van Aanholt and then pushed for the winner, but Boro held on to record their first victory since returning to the top flight this season.
Stuani opened the scoring with a piece of individual brilliance after 12 minutes, firing a long-range shot from outside the area over the head of goalkeeper Vito Mannone.
Then, just before the interval, the 29-year-old rounded off a well-worked team goal after Adam Forshaw combined with Alvaro Negredo to split the home defence open.
Sunderland, who lost central defender John O'Shea to injury in the first half, refused to buckle and fully deserved their goal when Van Aanholt struck from inside the area after keeper Brad Guzan could only parry a shot from Duncan Watmore.
But they could not prise Boro open again and David Moyes's side, who featured all three of their new signings from Manchester United, remain without a point after two games while Middlesbrough have four from their opening matches. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 30 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted he took over a difficult job last year, tasked with recapturing the club's glory days under Alex Ferguson.
LONDON, Jan 30 After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds ($31.2 million), West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.