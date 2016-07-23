Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Jan 30 Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
LONDON, July 23 Following is a factbox on David Moyes who was named manager of Premier League club Sunderland on Saturday. * Born in April 1963 in Glasgow and signs as a professional with Scottish club Celtic in 1980. * Plays as a central defender for English lower league clubs Cambridge United, Bristol City, Shrewsbury Town and Preston North End. * Named Preston manager in 1998. * Leads Preston to second division (third tier) title in 2000. In 2001, Preston reach the first division playoff final against Bolton Wanderers, losing 3-0. * Replaces Walter Smith as manager of Everton in March 2002. * Everton finish in the top six in the Premier League four times under Moyes, qualifying for the Champions League in 2005. They also reach the 2009 FA Cup final, losing 2-1 to Chelsea. * Signs six-year deal as Manchester United manager in May 2013, replacing Alex Ferguson upon his retirement. * Robin van Persie scores twice to give United a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Community Shield in his first competitive match in charge. * Three defeats in United's opening six league matches, including a 4-1 humbling at neighbours Manchester City, give them their worst start in 24 years. * Successive home defeats by Everton and Newcastle United in December leave the defending champions ninth in the league. * In March, United lose 3-0 at home to Liverpool and neighbours City but overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Olympiakos Piraeus to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. * After a 1-1 home draw in the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich, United lose the second leg 3-1. * A listless display in a 2-0 defeat by Everton ends United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and leaves the club seventh in the league. * Sacked in April 2014. In his 51 matches in charge, United win 27, draw nine and lose 15 in all competitions. * Appointed manager of La Liga club Real Sociedad in November 2014. * Sacked in November 2015 after Sociedad win 12 of his 42 matches in change. (Compiled by Ed Osmond; Edited by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 30 Five English Premier League and three Championship (second tier) soccer clubs are being investigated in relation to allegations of widespread historical child sex abuse in the sport dating back to the 1970s, British police said on Monday.
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or