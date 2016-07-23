July 23 Sunderland named David Moyes as their new manager on Saturday, replacing Sam Allardyce who was appointed as England manager.

The 53-year-old Moyes has signed a four-year contract at the Stadium of Light, the Premier League club said in a statement.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome David Moyes to Sunderland, who was by far and away our first choice," Sunderland chairman Ellis Short told the club's website (bit.ly/2a4Qk0U). (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)