SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
LONDON Jan 14 Sunderland have bolstered their attacking options as they bid to pull away from Premier League relegation danger by signing Senegal striker Dame N'Doye on a season-long loan from Turkey's Trabzonspor.
The much-travelled N'Doye has experience of England's top-flight with Hull City and has also had spells with Academica in Portugal, Panathinaikos and OFI Crete in Greece, Lokomotiv Moscow and FC Copenhagen.
"Having already played in the Premier League he should have no problems in hitting the ground running too, which is very important at this stage of the season," Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce told the club's website (www.safc.com).
N'Doye, 30, will not be available for the weekend clash with Tottenham Hotspur as he completes work visa formalities, the club said.
Sunderland, who have won their last two league games, sit in 18th-place, the final relegation spot, and are one point adrift of Swansea City above them. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.