PREVIEW-Soccer-In-form Tottenham relishing chase of Chelsea
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
LONDON Oct 25 Sunderland registered their first Premier League win of the season by thumping local rivals Newcastle United 3-0 at home to move off the bottom of the standings on Sunday.
It was a huge boost for new manager Sam Allardyce in only his second match in charge since replacing Dick Advocaat.
The visitors, who had been on top in the first half, had defender Fabricio Coloccini sent off just before the interval when he conceded the penalty from which Adam Johnson scored the opening goal.
Billy Jones added the second and Steven Fletcher's late volley meant Sunderland moved above their neighbours in the relegation places while Aston Villa dropped to bottom spot, two hours after sacking manager Tim Sherwood. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, April 6 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 32 of the Premier League fixtures on April 8-10 (1400 GMT unless stated):
April 6 Hull City manager Marco Silva hailed his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Middlesbrough as their best performance since he took charge at the East Yorkshire club after they climbed out of the relegation zone on Wednesday.