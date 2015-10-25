LONDON Oct 25 Sunderland registered their first Premier League win of the season by thumping local rivals Newcastle United 3-0 at home to move off the bottom of the standings on Sunday.

It was a huge boost for new manager Sam Allardyce in only his second match in charge since replacing Dick Advocaat.

The visitors, who had been on top in the first half, had defender Fabricio Coloccini sent off just before the interval when he conceded the penalty from which Adam Johnson scored the opening goal.

Billy Jones added the second and Steven Fletcher's late volley meant Sunderland moved above their neighbours in the relegation places while Aston Villa dropped to bottom spot, two hours after sacking manager Tim Sherwood. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)