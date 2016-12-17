* Sunderland beat Watford 1-0

* David Moyes' side moved off the foot of the table

* Van Aanholt sealed points shortly after the break

* Anichebe nearly doubled hosts' lead

* Sunderland at Man United next, Watford home to Crystal Palace

SUNDERLAND 1 WATFORD 0

Dec 17 Sunderland clambered off the bottom of the Premier League table as Patrick van Aanholt's second-half goal secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Dutch defender finished off a rare move of quality four minutes after the break, poking a shot past Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes after being found in the area by Jermain Defoe.

Sunderland grew in confidence after taking the lead and Victor Anichebe went close to doubling their lead with a piledriver that flew just wide.

Troy Deeney wasted a chance to level for Watford but Sunderland held out for their third home win of the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)