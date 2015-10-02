Oct 2 Sunderland players are "embarrassed" by the sheer amount of goals the team has let in this season, defender Billy Jones has said.

The Black Cats are rock bottom of the Premier League and have shipped in 16 goals in seven league games so far, more than any of their rivals, and another seven in the League Cup, which Manchester City knocked them out of on Sept. 22.

Sunderland welcome West Ham United to the Stadium of Light on Saturday and the visit of the league's joint top-scorers could not have come at a worse time, especially given that the Hammers' have been especially good away from home this season.

"We've conceded far too many goals and we're embarrassed by that and disappointed by that." Jones was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

"I think for the whole team ... it would be massive to keep a clean sheet," he added.

"With losing games, it's hard to remain confident. This league is so unforgiving. You make those mistakes and it usually ends with players scoring goals.

"We need to get that win, put that to bed and move onwards and upwards.

"West Ham have got an amazing away record at this moment of time, but they're beatable," he added.