MANCHESTER, England Jan 8 Manchester City
manager Roberto Mancini was in respectful mood as he pondered
beating Manchester United in the FA Cup third round to deliver
another major blow to his team's arch-rivals.
The Premier League's top two sides meet on Sunday in a
mouth-watering clash, with City looking for another triumph to
go with their stunning 6-1 victory over United at Old Trafford
three months ago.
United, who have lost their last two league games to
Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, also go into the match
with major injury problems but Mancini is not taking them
lightly.
"They are the best team because they have six or seven
injuries to important players but they have 24 top players," he
told reporters.
"It is a strong team with a strong mentality."
United manager Alex Ferguson was refusing to panic after two
successive losses but he conceded that City had an important
boost with a home match.
"The advantage is with Manchester City in that respect but
it's a Cup tie and it is a local derby so anything can happen in
these games," he said.
United striker Wayne Rooney should start after he and the
club denied reports he would be leaving in the January transfer
window. City forward Mario Balotelli is injured and midfielder
Gareth Barry is suspended.
