Soccer-Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON, March 22 Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
Aug 12 Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat is confident new loan signing Yann M'Vila can put his controversial introduction to English football behind him and "make a big difference" to the team.
The temperamental French midfielder was sent off for headbutting Norwich Under-21 forward Jamar Loza during his club debut on Sunday.
"He is a quick thinker. He will make a big difference to the team," Advocaat told the Chronicle.
"He is a controlling player rather than box to box," the 67-year-old former Netherlands manager said, impressed with M'Vila's skills.
"He is more a passer of the ball, picks a great pass and a quick pass. (He) does well with that."
Sunderland, who lost their opening league game 4-2 at the hands of Leicester City, host Premier League new boys Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth V in Bangalore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, March 22 Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
March 22 Manchester United should focus on winning the Europa League this season, which would bring the club a trophy they have never won and secure qualification for next season's Champions League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.
March 22 Ireland assistant coach Roy Keane has urged his side to relish the challenge of facing Wales forward Gareth Bale, while making sure the Real Madrid man has no room in which to operate in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.