Aug 25 Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat said he needs to strengthen his squad with at least two or three more signings before the transfer window shuts next week.

The Black Cats have made a woeful start to their campaign conceding eight goals, more than any other Premier League club, and collecting only one point from their opening three games.

"I have told everyone we need two or three players and I will keep saying it until the last day," Advocaat, currently the oldest manager in the league, said ahead of the Capital One Cup clash with Exeter City later on Tuesday.

Advocaat also hailed the efforts of the club's sporting director Lee Congerton, who helped Sunderland bring in five players so far.

"I think we now have the right people who can judge players and what Lee has done with little money so far is a really great job," the 67-year-old Dutchman said.

"So I can appreciate that -- but we need more," he added.

Unlike most Premier League sides, who tend to give youth a chance in the Capital One cup, Advocaat intends to play his first team against Exeter in the hope that his side can gain some momentum and confidence as they search for their first win this season.

"It's important to get a little more confidence but we've also seen in pre-season how difficult it is to play against those kinds of teams when we lost 2-0 to Doncaster," the former Netherlands manager said.

"They (Exeter) are playing in a beautiful stadium on a great pitch and they have nothing to lose," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)