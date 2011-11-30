Cricket-Cook steps down as England test captain
Feb 6 Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.
LONDON Nov 30 Sunderland have sacked manager Steve Bruce after a bad run, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
"It is my job as chairman to act in the best interests of our football club at all times and I can assure everyone that this is not a decision that I have taken lightly," chairman Ellis Short said in a statement
"Sadly results this season have simply not been good enough and I feel the time is right to make a change."
HOUSTON - Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Tom Brady and winning coach Bill Belichick hold a news conference to reflect on New England's stunning National Football League championship triumph over the Atlanta Falcons. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)
* 2015 champions Britain face France in last eight (Updates with quotes, details)