LONDON Nov 30 Sunderland have sacked manager Steve Bruce after a bad run, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

"It is my job as chairman to act in the best interests of our football club at all times and I can assure everyone that this is not a decision that I have taken lightly," chairman Ellis Short said in a statement

"Sadly results this season have simply not been good enough and I feel the time is right to make a change." (Editing by Mark Meadows. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories