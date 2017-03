Aug 12 Sunderland have signed Czech defender Ondrej Celustka on a season-long loan from Trabzonspor, the Premier League club said on their website (www.safc.com/) on Monday.

The 24-year-old has played 55 league games for the Turkish side, having started his career with FC Tescoma Zlin before joining Slavia Prague and having a short loan spell at Palermo.

Celustka has represented the Czech Republic at under-21 level and becomes Sunderland's 10th signing of the close season. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris)