Sept 1 Sunderland have signed Uruguay defender Sebastian Coates from Liverpool on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Coates, 23, joined Liverpool from Nacional in 2011. He made 24 appearances before returning to the Uruguayan club on loan last season.

He has won 15 caps and was in his country's squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

