LONDON Dec 16 Sunderland players Nicklas Bendtner and Lee Cattermole have been arrested and questioned after an incident in which cars were damaged in Newcastle city centre earlier this month.

The pair were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage in Newcastle at around 10pm on Dec 6.

"Police can confirm that on 15 December two men aged 23 were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage," Northumbria police confirmed on Friday.

"It follows an investigation into cars damaged on Stowell Street in Newcastle city centre which happened about 10pm on 6 December. The two men have been bailed."

Denmark international Bendtner is currently on loan from Arsenal.