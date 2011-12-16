LONDON Dec 16 Sunderland players Nicklas
Bendtner and Lee Cattermole have been arrested and questioned
after an incident in which cars were damaged in Newcastle city
centre earlier this month.
The pair were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal
damage in Newcastle at around 10pm on Dec 6.
"Police can confirm that on 15 December two men aged 23 were
arrested on suspicion of criminal damage," Northumbria police
confirmed on Friday.
"It follows an investigation into cars damaged on Stowell
Street in Newcastle city centre which happened about 10pm on 6
December. The two men have been bailed."
Denmark international Bendtner is currently on loan from
Arsenal.
