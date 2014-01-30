Jan 30 Argentina international striker Ignacio Scocco became Sunderland's fourth arrival of the January transfer window when he signed a two-and-a-half year contract with the Premier League club on Thursday.

Announcing the deal on their website (www.safc.com), the club did not disclose the fee they paid Brazilian club Internacional for the 28-year-old.

The much-travelled forward, who has played in his native Argentina, Mexico, Greece, the United Arab Emirates as well as Brazil, has been capped once by his country, marking his debut with two goals against Brazil in November 2012.

He joins Spanish defender Marcos Alonso, Argentine goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and Argentine defender Santiago Vergini among the new faces arriving at the Stadium of Light where Sunderland have enjoyed a good recent spell.

Scocco and Vergini were part of the Newell's Old Boys team that won the Argentine "Final" championship in June last season under present Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino before moving on to Internacional and Estudiantes respectively.

On Wednesday, Sunderland defeated Stoke City 1-0 to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since August and last week they knocked Manchester United out of the Capital One (League) Cup to book their place in the final against Manchester City in March. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)