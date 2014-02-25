Feb 25 Sunderland head coach Gus Poyet said on Tuesday that he faces some "big decisions" when he picks his team for Sunday's League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

"It's hard for people who have been involved and playing, not only in the league but especially in the cup," former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Poyet told the Premier League club's website (www.safc.com).

"They have helped us get there but everybody is fit and I am only allowed to take a certain number of players, so it's going to be hard for a few."

Sunderland, who were runners up in the League Cup in 1985, have not won a major trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 1973.

Uruguayan Poyet, who has been in charge of Sunderland since October, will be without injured goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and cup-tied midfielder Liam Bridcutt for the club's first major final since 1992.

"Apart from Westy (Westwood), which is a long-term injury, every single player is fit - even the ones who are not available, like Liam (Bridcutt) who is cup-tied," said Poyet, who will have defender Wes Brown available after suspension.

"This week, everybody's there. If nothing happens, there's going to be a big decision for me and, I hope, big understanding from the players." (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)