Oct 4 After winning a first Premier League game this season at the seventh attempt with a 3-1 home victory over Stoke City on Saturday, manager Gus Poyet was able to shine a brighter light on his team's opening weeks of the campaign.

Five draws and a defeat had preceded their clash with Stoke but two goals from recalled striker Steven Fletcher, his first since December, won three points for Poyet's men after Charlie Adam had cancelled out Connor Wickham's opener for the hosts.

"Overall we can look at the start of the season and look at the table in a different way because now we have lost one in seven which is not a bad start," Poyet said after Sunderland moved up to 11th place.

"It was tough because we started well and got a goal which meant everything was perfect, but then they scored the equaliser and perhaps people started getting a little nervous.

"We didn't and we were calm, playing the game and believing in what we do with good movement which are the things we work on -- when you do things in training and it works in games the players buy into it and believe."

Scotland international Fletcher, starting his first game since late August, headed Sunderland back in front after 23 minutes and smashed home Wickham's pass to secure the points in the 78th.

Poyet, who masterminded a great escape from relegation last season after an incredible run of results in the final weeks, said he could now relax a little going into the international break.

"It is a very good start and it wasn't easy because every single game has been very competitive and we have had chances to win every single one," he said, reflecting on earlier draws with West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and Swansea, and a loss at Queens Park Rangers.

"We needed to score two or three and have a very good weekend; we will believe in what we do and if we take our chances it will be a great season for us." (Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)