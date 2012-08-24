Aug 24 Scotland international Steven Fletcher has joined Sunderland on a four-year deal from Championship (second tier) side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old striker, who handed in a transfer request this month, moved for an undisclosed fee.

"It has been no secret that we needed to strengthen our attacking options and Steven has a proven track record of scoring goals," Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill said on the club's website (www.safc.com).

"He is young and constantly improving and he will be a very welcome addition to the squad. I'm delighted that we've been able to bring him to Sunderland."

Fletcher scored 12 goals in each of the past two seasons for Wolves, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

He is the second player to leave Molineux Stadium on Friday, with winger Matt Jarvis also returning to the premiership with West Ham. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John Mehaffey)