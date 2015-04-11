LONDON, April 11 Yannick Bolasie scored a hat-trick in 12 second-half minutes as Crystal Palace brought Sunderland painfully down to earth with a 4-1 victory at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Six days ago Sunderland beat North East rivals Newcastle United 1-0 with a Jermain Defoe stunner to ease their Premier League relegation fears and the crowd did not want to leave.

Democratic Republic of Congo winger Bolasie's quickfire treble had the home fans streaming for the exits though as Palace, playing like Brazil according to manager Alan Pardew, ran riot to once again leave the Black Cats in the mire near the foot of the table.

"When you see your team play like that, it's just a pleasure," said Pardew who had lost his last four matches against Sunderland while in charge of Newcastle.

"Bolasie was terrific all afternoon and in some ways the scoreline doesn't reflect the game, it should be a little more emphatic than it is," he told the BBC.

"This performance won't get any headlines because we are mid-table but it was outstanding. Our fans were singing it was like watching Brazil and it was today -- it was a great victory."

Bolasie's deflected shot just after halftime fell to Glenn Murray and he put Palace ahead. He then scored in the 51st, 53rd and 62nd minutes as Sunderland fell apart.

While Pardew has steered Palace into mid-table safety since taking charge in January, Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat, brought in with a similar challenge after Guy Poyet was sacked, still has it all to do if his side are to avoid the drop.

Sunderland are three points above the relegation zone and are not in action again for a fortnight.

"They have to look in the mirror," said Advocaat. "After the Newcastle game we did not see this coming.

"We had trained really well and the confidence had come back. We gave the match away in the first 10 minutes of the second half -- we could not cope with their pace.

"We still have six matches left and it's in our hands," added the Dutchman. "You cannot lose 4-1 to Crystal Palace in a home game because we need to get results." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)