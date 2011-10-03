Oct 3 Niall Quinn has stepped down as Sunderland
chairman to take on an international development role at the
club, the Premier League strugglers said on Monday.
The former Ireland international striker, who has been
chairman since 2006, will focus on developing Sunderland's
profile and business interests overseas. Owner Ellis Short will
take over as chairman.
"This is a great opportunity for us to make the club
stronger and I'm delighted Ellis has agreed to support the
plan," Quinn, a former Manchester City, Arsenal and Sunderland
player, said on the club's website (www.safc.com).
Sunderland have made a poor start to the season, winning one
of their seven league games. They are 16th in the 20-team table
with six points.
