UPDATE 1-Soccer-Arsenal end Lincoln's Cup adventure with 5-0 romp
* After knocking out Ipswich Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley, Lincoln's giant-killing run finally ends (Adds details)
March 12 Sunderland have appointed former Chelsea chief scout Lee Congerton as their sporting director, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Welshman Congerton, who spent six years at Stamford Bridge before joining Bundesliga side Hamburg SV as technical director in 2011, will work alongside head coach Gus Poyet in the newly- created role.
"I'm delighted to join Sunderland AFC and would like to thank the board and owner for this great opportunity," Congerton told the club's website (www.safc.com).
"Working alongside Gus (Poyet) and his team was one of the influential factors in me joining the club and something that I am very much looking forward to."
The 40-year-old Congerton will oversee player recruitment as well as the club's domestic and international scouting operation.
"I would like to welcome Lee to the club," Poyet said.
"Recruitment is one of the most important areas in football nowadays, so I'm looking forward to working alongside Lee for the best of the club."
Sunderland are second-bottom of the Premier League with 24 points from 26 matches and they host fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday. (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 11 Hull City had been holding out desperately for one New Year hero to lead their fight for Premier League salvation, but now it transpires they may have stumbled across two in the shape of an unlikely manager and a misfit striker.
LONDON, March 11 Lincoln City's fairytale FA Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage as Arsenal put aside their own problems to crush the fifth-tier side 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.