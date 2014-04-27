April 27 Sunderland moved out of the Premier League relegation zone on Sunday with a 4-0 win over fellow strugglers Cardiff City, who replaced them at the bottom.

Norwich City, beaten 4-0 by Manchester United on Saturday, have now dropped into the bottom three with two matches left.

Connor Wickham gave Sunderland the lead after 25 minutes and Fabio Borini scored from a controversial penalty in added time at the end of the first half.

Wickham was held back by Spanish defender Juan Cala and referee Phil Dowd allowed play to continue until his shot was blocked before awarding the penalty and sending Cala off.

Substitute Emanuele Giaccherini added the third goal after 75 minutes and Wickham scored the fourth 10 minutes later.

