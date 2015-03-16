LONDON, March 16 Sunderland parted company with manager Gus Poyet on Monday with the club facing a battle for Premier League survival after losing 4-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

"I would like to thank Gus for his endeavours during his time at the club, in particular last season's 'great escape' and cup final appearance, which will live long in the memory of every Sunderland fan," chairman Ellis Short said in a statement on the club website (www.safc.com).

"Sadly, we have not made the progress that any of us had hoped for this season and we find ourselves battling, once again, at the wrong end of the table.

"We have therefore made the difficult decision that a change is needed.".

Sunderland are 17th in the 20-team league with 26 points, one place and one point above the relegation zone.

