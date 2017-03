LONDON, March 2 Sunderland and England midfielder Adam Johnson has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with an under-age girl, the BBC reported on Monday.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of sexual activity with a girl under 16," Durham Police said in a statement.

"He remains in police custody and is helping officers with their enquiries."

Johnson has won 12 England caps. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)