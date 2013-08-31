UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Aug 31 Sunderland have signed South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng from Swansea City on a season-long loan, the Premier League clubs announced on Saturday.
Ki, 24, is Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio's 11th acquisition of the transfer window.
He played 38 times for Swansea last season - including in their League Cup final victory over Bradford City at Wembley - after joining from Celtic for 5.5 million pounds ($8.51 million)in August 2012.
But Ki has made only three substitute appearances so far this season in the face of competition at Swansea from Jonjo Shelvey, Jose Canas and Jonathan de Guzman.
Sunderland lost 3-1 at Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday and have one point from their first three games.
($1 = 0.6465 British pounds)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.