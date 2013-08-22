Aug 22 Sunderland have signed Greece international winger Charis Mavrias from Panathinaikos on a three-year-deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has been capped twice by his country, and in 2010 became the second-youngest player to appear in the Champions League when he was 16.

No transfer fee was disclosed, although media reports put the figure at 2.5 million pounds ($3.92 million), and he becomes the 11th player signed by manager Paolo Di Canio during the transfer window.

($1 = 0.6374 British pounds) (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)