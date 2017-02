LONDON Dec 3 Sunderland have appointed Martin O'Neill as manager after sacking Steve Bruce earlier this week, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 59-year-old Northern Irishman, who has signed a three-year contract, had been out of the game since leaving Aston Villa at the start of last season.

He takes over with the club sitting 16th in the 20-team table, with 11 points from 13 games. (Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)