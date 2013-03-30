UPDATE 1-Soccer-Vardy hits two as Leicester stun Liverpool in first game after Ranieri
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LONDON, March 30 Sunderland have parted company with manager Martin O'Neill, the Premier League club said in a statement on Saturday.
Sunderland lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United earlier in the day to leave them one point above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
* Leicester beat Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
* Leicester beast Liverpool 3-1 in first game since Ranieri's exit
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.